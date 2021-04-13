Brownsville ISD to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Tuesday

Credit: BISD

The Brownsville Independent School District will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Tuesday, April 13 through Friday, April 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the BISD Main Office located at 1900 E. Price Road.

According to a news release from the district, Tuesday through Thursday, the clinic will vaccinate BISD employees only. BISD partners, substitute teachers, and students 18 and older will be allowed to get the vaccine on Friday.

The clinic will administer 1,000 Moderna vaccines made available by Cameron County Public Health and the city.

Walk-in will be allowed at the clinic. Individuals must present the following:

• Employee or school identification

• Valid photo ID

• Completed BISD Consent form

• Completed IMMTrac form

For more information, call the district at (956) 548-8000