Brownsville ISD trustee facing nepotism charge

Minerva Martinez Pena. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A Brownsville school board trustee was jailed Friday.

Jail records show Minerva Martinez Pena faces a charge of nepotism. No information was available on the crime she’s charged with.

Pena is out on bond.

In a statement, the Brownsville school district said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

"We are aware of the current referral to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office concerning Board of Trustee Member Minerva Pena. The District will be cooperating with the local authorities," the statement read. "The District’s focus will remain, as it always has, on the education of students. Brownsville ISD will continue to direct all efforts towards maintaining the safety and well-being of students and employees as a number one priority during the challenging times posed by this pandemic."