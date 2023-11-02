Brownsville ISD welcomes new interim superintendent

The largest school district in the Valley is getting ready to welcome a new interim superintendent.

"I'm honored and very fortunate to have served the four and half years here in the Brownsville community. The staff [is] amazing, the kids are incredible," Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez was selected as the lone finalist superintendent for McAllen Independent School District. It was an opportunity he says he couldn't pass up.

"Looking forward to going back home. I'm from McAllen and serving the community where I grew, and I attended schools," Gutierrez said.

He's been with BISD for nearly five years, and during that time, Gutierrez says there are moments he'll never forget.

Students and parents won't feel any difference at BISD. The school board selected Dr. Jesus Chavez as interim superintendent.

Chavez is a Porter High School graduate, who has served as superintendent at other school districts.

"He's extremely qualified to lead this district, in the meanwhile till we get an official superintendent," BISD School Board President Jessica Gonzalez said.

A process Gonzales says will take time.

She says they don't want to rush the decision. Their plan is to thoroughly search for their next new superintendent.

Chavez will begin his new role on Monday, November 6.

McAllen ISD is expected to officially offer Gutierrez the superintendent position next week.

Watch the video above for the full story.