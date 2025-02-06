Brownsville launching downtown electric shuttle service

As the community of Brownsville continues to grow, so does the need for parking.

The city is looking to address the need for parking in their downtown area with their new shuttle service, BTX Connect.

The shuttle gives people the option of parking at two locations: the La Plaza parking lot or near Pluton Brewery.

From there, a shuttle will pick them up and follow a specific route in downtown Brownsville. Those who need to get picked up will just need to wave down the shuttle.

“The less wait time the better, so maximum five minutes,” Gennie Garcia, Brownsville’s deputy director of multimodal transportation, said.

Garcia said she hopes this will help bring more business to the area.

“We want to make it convenient and efficient for people to get downtown and enjoy the businesses downtown, restaurants and nightlife, so this is the solution that we're providing,” Garcia said.

On Wednesday, the city said they hope to have the shuttles up and running in the next 30 days.

The service will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays to Saturdays.

