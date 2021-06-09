Brownsville LGBTQ Task Force celebrates Pride Month

A gathering held Wednesday at the Brownville Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrated Pride Month as members of the Brownsville’s LGBTQ Task Force raised a Pride Flag there.

"This is one of the ways that we can show that this is a safe environment,” task force member Bryan Martinez said. “This is a safe city where everyone can express themselves. More importantly it's spreading inclusivity within the city that we can do that through these kinds of events where we show not just the community but our surrounding communities."

This is the second year the task force has held this flag raising ceremony.