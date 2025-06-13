Brownsville man accused of stealing $300,000 from victims in fraudulent grant money scheme

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who was fraudulently taking money from people he offered to help obtain nonexistent grant monies, according to a news release.

The news release said at the beginning of the year, several victims reported 37-year-old Juan Jose Delgado, from Brownsville, was fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from them.

Delgado would approach the victims and deceitfully offer his assistance to help them obtain grant monies that were supposedly available from the USDA for home repairs for low-income families, according to the news release. Delgado would tell the victims the money was a grant, and they would not need to pay anything.

The news release said Delgado would use the victim's personal information to obtain loans under their names and then withdraw the money for his own personal benefit.

Delgado allegedly stole an estimated $300,000 from unsuspecting victims, according to the news release.

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office executed 10 arrest warrants for Delgado on charges of fraudulent use of identifying information and exploitation of an elderly individual, according to the news release.

A search warrant for Delgado's residence was also executed in Brownsville, where several items of evidence were seized, according to the news release.

Delgado remains incarcerated at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is asking any other victims of Delgado to come forward with their complaints.