Brownsville man arrested after $616K worth of cocaine seized at Los Indios bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Los Indios International Bridge seized a load of "alleged cocaine" valued at approximately $616,389 hidden inside a 2011 Buick, according to a news release.

The news release said the seizure took place on Tuesday when a 51-year-old male Brownsville resident attempted to enter the United States in the Buick. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection.

Further inspection and assistance from a K9 unit revealed the 20 packages hidden within the vehicle, according to the release. CBP officers removed the packages, which weighed a total of 46.16 pounds.

CBP officer seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.