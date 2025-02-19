Brownsville man arrested after $616K worth of cocaine seized at Los Indios bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Los Indios International Bridge seized a load of "alleged cocaine" valued at approximately $616,389 hidden inside a 2011 Buick, according to a news release.
The news release said the seizure took place on Tuesday when a 51-year-old male Brownsville resident attempted to enter the United States in the Buick. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection.
Further inspection and assistance from a K9 unit revealed the 20 packages hidden within the vehicle, according to the release. CBP officers removed the packages, which weighed a total of 46.16 pounds.
CBP officer seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
-
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg
-
Brownsville man arrested after $616K worth of cocaine seized at Los Indios...
-
McAllen police arrest man in connection with child exploitation
-
Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter hours amid cold weather
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...
-
RGV boys basketball bi-district round thrills with heroic finishes
-
UTRGV 11-run ninth inning leads to upset win over #20 DBU
-
UTRGV falls to Incarnate Word in Monday Madness matchup