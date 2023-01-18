Brownsville man arrested for using AirTag to track child's mother

A Brownsville man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of using an AirTag to track his child’s mother, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Ronald Andrew Reagan admitted he put the device in the woman’s car.

Last Tuesday, the victim made contact with the Criminal Investigation Divisions in reference to a GPS tracker that she found inside her vehicle.

The victim also stated she received photos from Reagan of her vehicle parked at certain locations.

After conducting an investigation, it was discovered that the tracking device was registered to Reagan’s phone number, according to the news release.

Investigators were able to obtain a confession from Reagan, the news release stated.

Reagan was charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device, a class A misdemeanor.

Reagan was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.