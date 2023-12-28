x

Brownsville man charged in death of small yorkie

5 hours 30 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, December 27 2023 Dec 27, 2023 December 27, 2023 11:00 PM December 27, 2023 in News - Local

A man is behind bars in Brownsville after police say he killed a yorkie by hitting her stomach and grabbing her neck.

Benjamin Aguilar was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal resulting in death, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say Aguilar attacked the dog when she went to Kanino Dog Grooming for a haircut.

Aguilar said he used excessive force on the dog because she was being "aggressive."

A judge set Aguilar’s bond at $8,000. 

