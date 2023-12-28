Brownsville man charged in death of small yorkie

A man is behind bars in Brownsville after police say he killed a yorkie by hitting her stomach and grabbing her neck.

Benjamin Aguilar was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal resulting in death, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say Aguilar attacked the dog when she went to Kanino Dog Grooming for a haircut.

Aguilar said he used excessive force on the dog because she was being "aggressive."

A judge set Aguilar’s bond at $8,000.