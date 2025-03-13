Brownsville man convicted in 'violent conspiracy' to monopolize transmigrante industry

A Brownsville man pleaded guilty in connection with what the U.S. Attorney's Office is calling a “a long-running and violent conspiracy” to monopolize the transmigrante industry.

Jose de Jesus Tapia Fernandez, 47, admitted to conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a Tuesday news release.

The conspiracy involved price fixing, extortion and money laundering, the release added.

Seven other individuals were also convicted in the scheme to “monopolize the transmigrante forwarding agency industry in the Los Indios border region near Harlingen and Brownsville,” according to the release.

Those convicted include the leader of the conspiracy — identified as Carlos “Cuate” Martinez of Mission.

Transmigrantes are people who transport used vehicles or materials as junk from the U.S. to Central America.

According to the release, co-conspirators fixed prices and monopolized the market for transmigrantes by making them pay extortion fees.

Martinez was responsible for at least $9,500,000 in extortion payments. He and Fernandez laundered the extortion proceeds into bank accounts Martinez and his family controlled.

“These defendants tried to rule through fear, using threats, violence and intimidation to eliminate competition,” FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough said in a statement. “Their guilty pleas send a clear message that price fixing and market allocation are serious crimes, and we will hold those accountable who put profits over the law and fair commerce.”

Transmigrantes are an essential part of how Cameron County makes money through the Los Indios International Bridge.

“Without these transmigrant crossing through our location, our revenues and our bridge system and the county would lose out on that type of revenue,” Cameron County International Bridge System supervisor Gilbert Jaramillo said.

Cameron County officials said sales tax in Los Indios increased from $160,000 in 2023 to over $200,000 last year.

To report an extortion threat in Tamaulipas or anywhere in Mexico, call 911 or report it anonymously by calling 089.

You can also contact the Tamaulipas State Police Internal Affairs by calling them at 01-800-890-33-09, or emailing them at asuntosinternos.ssp@tamaulipas.gob.mx.

Three other individuals — identified as Rigoberto Brown, 40, of Brownsville; Miguel Hipolito Caballero Aupart, 72, of Brownsville; and Diego Ceballos-Soto, 50, of Mexico — are fugitives wanted in connection with the conspiracy.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts are urged to contact HSI at 1-866-347-2423.

