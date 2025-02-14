Brownsville man dies in three-vehicle crash in San Benito

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Brownsville man in San Benito.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 47-year-old Tomas Vasquez died after colliding into two other vehicles.

The crash occurred on FM 732 south of Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado pickup, occupied by a driver, and a Dodge Ram Pickup, occupied by a driver and passenger, were traveling northbound on FM 732 south of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to Hernandez, a Dodge Charger, occupied by Vasquez, was traveling southbound when he veered onto the northbound lanes and collided with the Chevrolet and Dodge.

The occupants of the Dodge Ram were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, according to Hernandez. Vasquez died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.