Brownsville man killed in crash on Hwy 107 in Cameron County
BROWNSVILLE – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in Cameron County.
According to DPS spokesman, Lt. Christopher Olivarez, it happened on State Highway 107, west of Hooks Road at approximately 10:47 p.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation showed a silver Mitsubishi veered off the roadway and as a result struck a street sign and tree with the vehicle’s front-end, said Olivarez.
The driver was identified as 21-year-old Eusebio Gonzalez, Jr. of Brownsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
State troopers continue to investigate.
