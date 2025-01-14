x

Brownsville man rescued after kayak capsizes in San Martin Lake

A 74-year-old Brownsville man was rescued from San Martin Lake near Port Isabel on Monday.

The Brownsville Fire Department assisted the United States Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in the rescue, according to a news release.

Authorities say the man's kayak capsized, and he was in the water for more than eight hours before his rescue.

The man is expected to be OK, officials said.

