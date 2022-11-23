Brownsville mayor announces he won’t seek reelection

Brownsville Mayor Juan “Trey” Mendez announced he won’t seek reelection next year.

Mendez made the announcement in a Wednesday Facebook post, citing a “heavy toll” on his physical, mental and financial health as his reason to not seek a second term.

“I believe that we have successfully managed a multitude of catastrophic and unforeseen events over the past 36 months that required our absolute attention, but it wasn't easy,” Mendez stated in the post. “We have been fortunate to have received national attention for several great initiatives that we have been able to move toward completion."

Mendez touted citywide broadband service, rate reductions from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and a decrease in the city’s tax rate as among his achievements as mayor.

“Despite these achievements, my work is not yet done,” Mendez said. “It will be my honor to serve out my term with the same energy and leadership you have seen the past three years and I wish the next mayor much success.”

Mendez’s statement can be read in full below:

"After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.

I believe that we have successfully managed a multitude of catastrophic and unforeseen events over the past 36 months that required our absolute attention, but it wasn't easy. We have been fortunate to have received national attention for several great initiatives that we have been able to move toward completion. The biggest will be citywide broadband, but I am proud of many other accomplishments along the way, such as the first Zoo master plan in 50 years, Sunday bus service, a new development code and the digitization of our permitting process, electrical rate reductions at PUB, substantial increases in our revenues while decreasing the tax rate, record investments in residential and commercial developments and, of course, the massive economic impact of SpaceX. An increase in the number of police and fire personnel, as well as the addition of a third hospital (DHR Brownsville) are major milestones that will bring even more quality care and safety to our citizens.

Despite these achievements, my work is not yet done. It will be my honor to serve out my term with the same energy and leadership you have seen the past 3+ years and I wish the next Mayor much success. My passion has always been to help create a better Brownsville for families to raise their children, provide young adults with more professional opportunities, and create a vibrant, progressive and connected community. During my 13 year journey as a public servant, I’ve never once taken your support or the responsibility of an elected position for granted. I am sincerely honored by the trust and faith that you have placed in me to represent you. The role of Mayor is extremely difficult, and doing it right takes an enormous time commitment. Besides serving without a salary, the position of Mayor for the city of Brownsville has no dedicated staff or support personnel, which makes things harder.

I strongly urge our community to support whoever is in the role and refrain from the personal attacks and behavior that public servants, including myself, have seen over the past few years. I ask that you consider the candidates, their agendas, platforms, background, public service history and character. I truly hope we have a candidate that will innovate, and put in the necessary work to continue to harness our full potential and eliminate special interests at City Hall, something I feel I was able to do during my term. I am thankful for the honor of serving in this seat during such an important time in our history. My goal is to transition back into my full time law practice over the next few months. It's never a good time to say goodbye, but this feels like the right time. Those who know me know that I love my city too much to go away, so expect me to continue to be involved in improving our great City in some capacity going forward.

– On the Border, By the Sea and Beyond"