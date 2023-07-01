Brownsville mayor announces plans to provide improved internet connection in the city
The National Defense Industrial Association ranked Brownsville as one of the cities with the lowest internet connection rate, and the city is looking to change that.
On Friday, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen announced plans to provide improved internet connection to the entire city within a year.
“The city of Brownsville invested $20 million in the middle mile infrastructure for our fiber network,” Cowen explained. “We partnered with Lit Communities to do another $70 million on their side to connect from the middle mile to the residents or business."
Forty percent of the population in Brownsville does not have internet access, according to the city. The goal of the internet connection boost is to help with access between Brownsville’s nearly 200,000 residents.
