Brownsville mayor, Beto O'Rourke talk Operation Lone Star during virtual meeting
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joined Beto O'Rourke on the virtual campaign trail Thursday morning.
The two were joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler for a discussion on several topics such as the state's handling of COVID and Operation Lone Star.
“Operation Lone Star was a political move, a political play at a time when we were seeing scare tactics across the country from one particular political party, and it was something that he felt was advantageous,” Mayor Mendez said.
More News
News Video
-
New restaurants in San Juan expected to create up to 90 new...
-
'Horrific incident': Stingray deaths reported at Gladys Porter Zoo
-
San Perlita ISD planning to reopen on Monday after closing due to...
-
Sharyland ISD closing all campuses on Monday, Tuesday due to increase in...
-
$4 million in federal funds available for struggling businesses in McAllen