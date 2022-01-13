Brownsville mayor joins Beto O'Rourke on virtual campaign

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joined Beto O'Rourke on the virtual campaign trail Thursday morning.

The two were joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler for a discussion on several topics such as the state's handling of COVID and Operation Lone Star.

“Operation Lone Star was a political move, a political play at a time when we were seeing scare tactics across the country from one particular political party, and it was something that he felt was advantageous,” Mayor Mendez said.