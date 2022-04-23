Brownsville mayor touts several city projects in state of the city address

More big projects are coming to the city of Brownsville, according to city Mayor Trey Mendez.

Mendez updated residents on the growth the city has been experiencing, which is sparking a demand for more housing.

"We're getting, and you saw, over a thousand new residential lots. They’re still in demand,” Mendez said. “We're gonna need more, and we're going to continue to need more, and we’re planning on it. We’re working with private developers and other people in the community to ensure that we have as many as possible."

Mendez said Brownsville is seeing unprecedented demand in single and multifamily housing.

