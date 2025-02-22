Brownsville Metro to launch survey on potential ride-share service
The Brownsville Metro bus service be rolling out a new survey.
BMetro wants to know if they should start providing a ride-share service similar to Uber or Lyft. They say passengers would be able to request a ride from a smartphone app and be dropped off at a specific location.
One of the goals is to improve transportation in underserved areas.
"We provide great service throughout the main hotspots of the city, however we want to provide equal access to everyone. It's important that we provide for people to come into town and be able to do it easily, so this micro-transit would be able to provide that for the people on the outskirts of our service area," Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Deputy Director Gennie Garcia said.
The survey will be given to people who ride BMetro buses. Once the study is complete, the city will decide if changes need to be made.
