Brownsville mineral refinery to relocate operations following complaints from residents

Families living in a northwest Brownsville neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with dust from a nearby mineral refinery for more than two decades.

After sharing their concerns of a possible contamination from the Milwhite Inc. refinery, the city of Brownsville announced they are working with the business to find a new spot to operate.

A city official said the process should take about 18 months to complete, but Brownsville city Manager Helen Ramirez said she’s not optimistic about that timeline.

“We're talking with all different types of entities, … finding the right location, possibly looking at the Port of Brownsville, “Ramirez said. “When you have quite a few entities, giving a timeframe now would be premature."

Channel 5 News will keep viewers updated once a timeline is made official.