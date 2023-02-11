Brownsville native appointed new Border Patrol RGV sector chief

A Brownsville native who was selected as the new chief for the U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector took command in a Friday ceremony.

"To be here today, taking command of a sector like the RGV [that is] very complex, very busy, but at the same time being home is just so heartwarming for me," Gloria Chavez said. "Taking command of the Rio Grande Valley has been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience."

Chavez has direct oversight of nine stations and is responsible for securing 277 river miles, 316 coastal miles — all of which span 34 counties.

Chavez was asked if there were any plans of expanding any migrant processing centers, including one in Donna and one underneath the Anzalduas Bridge, as soon as Title 42 is no longer used. Title 42 is a Center for Disease Control and Prevention health directive that sends migrants back across the border because of COVID concerns.

"I'm not aware of any additional plans for future expansion. Right now, those are the ones that we're using for the current manageable capacity that we have," Chavez said.

Chavez said that in her 27 years of experience, the immigration system in the United States needs a major overhaul, and needs the support from Congress.

"We want to have the operational advantage. But when money is tight, that's the difference between us and the cartels and the transnational criminal organization, they have unlimited funding. That type of capability here in the Rio Grande Valley that shorten up," Chavez said.

Chavez said she's proud to be back in the Valley, serving the border patrol as its local Sector Chief. Chavez spent many years working at the Canadian border, San Diego, El Paso and Washington D.C.