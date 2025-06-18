Brownsville organization raises concerns on alleged animal cruelty incident

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Wednesday, June 18 with a statement from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office on the status of the animal hoarding investigation.

A non-profit organization is speaking out and saying a number of dogs are living in unsafe conditions in the Brownsville area,

Brownsville Animal Defense President Tony Lopez said was alerted about the dog's conditions over the weekend. When he showed up to that property at the 4000 block of George Saenz Road, he says he found around 30 to 40 dogs.

"The way they were housed is no way to have them. There were puppies, there were beagles...approximately 30 hounds," Lopez said.

Cameron County animal control responded to the property on Tuesday, but no wrongdoing was found.

Channel 5 News captured video of the dogs on the property and were present when Cameron County Animal Control showed up with deputies from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and animal control left the property without issuing any citations or removing any animals. Authorities told Channel 5 News they did not believe it was warranted.

"We don't think so, we think there's a lot there. We need people to address this, we need our laws to be stronger, so that we ourselves can help them," Lopez said.

Lopez believes the dogs on that property were left in crowded conditions.

"When you have 15 dogs in a kennel, that's fighting, diseases, anything can happen," Lopez said, adding that the dogs also do not have proper shelter.

Erica Lerma is an independent dog rescuer in Brownsville. She says she also saw the conditions the dogs were living in.

"There was a lot of them that we're also in chains, and they don't have shelter or nothing and all these days it rains, and it's hot, they don't have anywhere to be," Lerma said.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office said they are aware of the case, but can't directly comment on it, saying it's an active investigation.

In a statement issue don Wednesday, June 18, — the day after this story originally aired — the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a secondary visit to the property, and the case remains open.

"The majority of the dogs were Greyhound dogs, their slim trimmed bodies can be perceived as malnourished. However, they did seem healthy and active at plain sight," the sheriff's office said in the statement. "Investigators did observe that all dogs had food, water and shelter and did not appear malnourished. At this moment, Sheriff’s Investigators have not found any factual evidence that a crime has been committed, however, this case is still open and currently under investigation. A consultation with experts in the matter, as well as with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is also pending."

