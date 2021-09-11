Brownsville PD: 2 arrested after vehicle crashes into local restaurant

Two teens were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a vehicle crashing into a Brownsville restaurant that injured one person.

According to Brownsville police Investigator Martin Sandoval, an SUV drove into the Toddle Inn Restaurant Saturday at around 8 a.m. Two teenagers in the vehicle - which include the driver Robert Urista, 19, and his 16-year-old passenger - fled the scene on foot, but were located and arrested shortly afterward.

A female employee in the restaurant was hospitalized with minor injuries and has since been released, Sandoval said.

The unidentified teens are expected to be arraigned tomorrow on charges of evading arrest, and possession of marijuana, according to Sandoval.

The driver is also facing two separate charges of accident involving damage to a fixed object and accident involving injury.

According to the Toddle Inn Restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant has been closed until further notice.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:41 p.m. to include the identity of the suspect police identified as the driver of the vehicle.