Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of firing a rifle during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police officers patrolling the area observed Jesus Regalado III in the backyard of his residence in the 1600 block of Tulane Ave. firing several rounds from a rifle, according to a news release.

“The officers noticed spent rifle shells, shotgun shells and handgun casings on the ground, the release stated.

After he was taken into custody, officers found a small container of THC wax, according to the release.

Regalado was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

A judge set his bond at $11,000.