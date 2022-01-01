Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve
Officers with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of firing a rifle during a New Year’s Eve celebration.
Police officers patrolling the area observed Jesus Regalado III in the backyard of his residence in the 1600 block of Tulane Ave. firing several rounds from a rifle, according to a news release.
“The officers noticed spent rifle shells, shotgun shells and handgun casings on the ground, the release stated.
After he was taken into custody, officers found a small container of THC wax, according to the release.
Regalado was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
A judge set his bond at $11,000.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies battling fire at Pharr business
-
Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve
-
DPS: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run
-
New program to welcome students on field trip to Willacy County ranch
-
Visitations to continue at Cameron County Detention Center