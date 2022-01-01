x

Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve

5 hours 48 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, January 01 2022 Jan 1, 2022 January 01, 2022 5:15 PM January 01, 2022 in News - Local

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of firing a rifle during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police officers patrolling the area observed Jesus Regalado III in the backyard of his residence in the 1600 block of Tulane Ave. firing several rounds from a rifle, according to a news release.

“The officers noticed spent rifle shells, shotgun shells and handgun casings on the ground, the release stated. 

After he was taken into custody, officers found a small container of THC wax, according to the release.

Regalado was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

A judge set his bond at $11,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days