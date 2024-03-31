Brownsville PD: Two suspects arrested in vehicle theft

Brownsville police made a double arrest in connection with a vehicle theft on March 27.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Old Alice Road in reference to a vehicle theft involving a 2020 Chevy Silverado. The officers were advised the vehicle was stolen minutes before the call came in.

The Brownsville Police Department said officers checked the area and located the Silverado at the 1300 block of International Boulevard.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to pull over and a pursuit began. The pursuit ended shortly after when the occupants bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the police department.

Officers found one of the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Juan Manuel Uresti hiding in brushes and branches on the 2100 block of East Jackson Street.

The second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Brayan Alberto Tovar, was found underneath a house at the 2100 block of East Van Buran Street. Tovar refused to comply and resisted arrest, he was eventually taken into custody, according to the department.

Both suspects were transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Tovar and Uresti were arraigned on March 28

Tovar was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. His bond was set at $90,000.

Uresti was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. His bond was set at $60,000.

Police were able to recover the vehicle and returned it to its owner.