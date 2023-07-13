Brownsville police block off road due to oil spill
The Brownsville Police Department is cleaning up an oil spill on Alton Gloor Boulevard near Yturria Elementary School.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, the spill covered one lane, causing vehicles to skid. So far, no accidents have been reported.
Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said the cleanup process is underway and the road is blocked off from Tandy Road to the end of the school. The public is asked to find an alternative route until the road reopens.
