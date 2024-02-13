Brownsville police confirm missing 14-year-old returned home safely
Brownsville police have confirmed the missing 14-year-old has safely returned home.
Hector Javier Linarte, 14, was reported as a runaway last Wednesday but was then spotted three days later at the Extreme Jump Trampoline Park in San Benito.
Police say he was seen with an unknown man who Linarte said was a friend.
Brownsville police say Linarte returned home at around 11 p.m. Monday and no injuries were reported.
