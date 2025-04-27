Brownsville police: Driver at large after crashing into building, injuring 5 people

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building early Sunday morning, injuring five people.

The driver fled the scene, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

The crash was reported at the 3200 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard Sundat at around 1:37 a.m., Luna said.

Five people received minor injuries in the accident. No arrests have been made, Luna said.

Those with any information are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.