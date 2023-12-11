Brownsville police: Drug bust leads to four arrests

Four people were arrested on drug charges in Brownsville on Dec. 6.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2500 block of east 13th Street. Police said during an ongoing investigation, the residence was identified as being involved with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Four people were arrested, they were identified as 50-year-old Jim Edward Dorsett, 42-year-old Rogelio Amaya, 37-year-old Juan Carlos Montelongo and 34-year-old Alejandra Castillo.

They were all taken into custody for drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.

All four were arraigned on Dec. 7. Dorsett and Amaya were each issued a $150,000 bond. Montelongo was issued a $200,000 bond and Castillo a $100,000 bond.