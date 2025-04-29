Brownsville police: Five arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting

Five individuals, including three minors, were arrested in connection with a fatal 2023 drive-by shooting, the Brownsville Police Department announced Tuesday.

Jorge Angel Gallegos, 21, and 19-year-old Ethan Gallegos, were the only adults charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, Brownsville police investigator Abril Luna announced.

The three juveniles are facing the same charges.

Both men are related and participated in the drug deal that led to the death of 22-year-old Adam Hunter Garza, Luna said.

Garza died following a drive-by shooting on East 28th Street near Southmost Road on Dec. 23, 2023.

According to Luna, Garza was at the scene to sell vape products to an individual. Garza was robbed by the group, and fatally shot by a juvenile, Luna said.

Following multiple tips, the juvenile shooter was identified and arrested on Wednesday, April 16, Luna said.

Jorge Angel Gallegos was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was identified as a suspect in the shooting, Luna said.

An additional juvenile was arrested on April 17. Ethan Gallegos and another juvenile were arrested for their alleged role in the deadly robbery on Tuesday, Luna said.

The vehicle used in the crime was also recovered, Luna added.

“The Brownsville Police Department remains committed to seeking justice, and ensuring the safety of our community,” Luna said.