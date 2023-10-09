Brownsville police: Four arrested in connection to selling, producing illegal narcotics

The Brownsville Police Department arrested four individuals during an ongoing investigation involving illegal narcotics.

The Special Investigations Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday, October 5 at a residence located on the 1900 block of East Polk Street, according to the Brownsville police Facebook post.

Brownsville police said during an ongoing investigation, the residence was identified as being involved in selling and producing illegal narcotics.

The suspects arrested were identified as 46-year-old Michael Garcia, 47-year-old Marco Antonio Araujo, 27-year-old German Eduardo Rodriguez and 32-year-old Cynthia Garcia, according to the Facebook post. All four suspects were arraigned on Friday, October 6.

Brownsville police said Michael was issued a $225,000 bond, Araujo was issued a $250,000 bond and Cynthia and Rodriguez were issued a $195,000 bond.

All charges against each suspect is listed below:

Michael Garcia

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G (Crack Cocaine, 1st Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1G (THC Oil, State Jail Felony)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

Theft of Firearm (State Jail Felony)

Marco Antonio Araujo

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G (Crack Cocaine, 1st Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G (Meth, 3rd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28G (Xanax, Class A Misdemeanor)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

Continuous Violence Against Family (Warrant, 3rd Degree Felony)

German Eduardo Rodriguez

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G (Crack Cocaine, 1st Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1G (THC Oil, State Jail Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Evading Arrest/Detention (Class A Misdemeanor)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)

Theft of Firearm (State Jail Felony)

Cynthia Garcia

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G (Crack Cocaine, 1st Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G (Meth, 3rd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28G (Xanax, Class A Misdemeanor)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)