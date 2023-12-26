Brownsville police identify victim in drive-by shooting

A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Brownsville has been identified.

Brownsville police say 22-year-old Adam Hunter was shot on Dec. 23 on east 28th Street near Southmost Road.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Brownsville police.