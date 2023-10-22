Brownsville police investigate woman found dead in middle of the street

Brownsville police are investigating a body that was found Saturday night on the 600 block of west 5th Street.

Police and EMS responded to the scene, where they found an unresponsive female laying in the middle of the street. She was later pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post by the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police wrote the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more details as soon as they become available.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.