Brownsville police investigating deadly three-vehicle crash
A deadly car accident in Brownsville left one person dead and two others hospitalized.
The crash occurred in front of the Brownsville Independent School District Administration Building.
Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael Alexander Nash.
Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash.
The vehicle occupied by Nash rolled over during the accident. The crash remains under investigation.
