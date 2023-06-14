Brownsville police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after an 81-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a driver while walking on the crosswalk.

Roberto Recio was walking on the crosswalk at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and Jefferson Street when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and intoxication was ruled out as a cause of the crash, police added.

The investigation continues.