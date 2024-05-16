Brownsville police investigating shooting at motel

The Brownsville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the Flamingo Motel, located at the 1700 block of Central Boulevard.

The department posted on their Facebook page that two individuals were shot. They were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The front desk clerk at the motel said they have evacuated everyone and are not taking any more bookings for the rest of the day.

Police said several people have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.