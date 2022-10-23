Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department.

Brownsville police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street at approximately 6:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, police noticed that five people had been shot.

According to police, a female in her mid 30's was injured on the right arm, right leg, and right chest and is in critical condition; a male in his 30's was injured on the right leg and is in stable condition; a female, 41, was injured on the right leg and is in stable condition; and a female, 36, was injured on the right thigh and is in stable condition. All are being treated at Valley Regional Medical Center.

The fifth person, a male, grazed in the stomach and no medical attention was needed, police said.

The victims were having a cookout and suddenly people got shot, according to the news release.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.