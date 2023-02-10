Brownsville Police Look for Person of Interest in Theft Case

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Police Detectives are looking to identify an individual who was driving a single cab pickup truck.

On Aug. 31 an unidentified subject took a utility trailer without consent from a residence under construction on the 3100 block of Basque Drive.

The unidentified subject drove away in the single cab pickup truck with the stolen trailer.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver of the vehicle or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward; all calls remain anonymous.