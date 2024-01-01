Brownsville police: Man arrested after running ex-wife off the road

Brownsville police arrested a man after he allegedly ran his ex-wife off the road, causing her to crash into a fence.

Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. Monday at the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street.

Luna said the unidentified woman was being chased by her ex-husband, who had been stalking her. The ex-husband then struck the woman's car from behind, causing her to crash into the fence.

The woman did have two small children in the car at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to Luna.

The ex-husband was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. Police have not released his identity.