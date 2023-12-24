Brownsville police: Man killed in drive-by shooting
Brownsville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on east 28th Street near Southmost Street.
Police have not released the victim's identity, and no arrests have been made at this time.
