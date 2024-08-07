Brownsville police: Man wanted for falsely promising jobs for cash turns himself in

A man accused of scamming people out of money for jobs has turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police said 28-year-old Diego Amir Paz falsely claimed to work for a business inside the Port of Brownsville and promised people jobs for a fee of $200.

Police said 33 victims that claim to have been scammed by Paz have come forward.

Paz is facing theft charges, the release added.