Brownsville police: Man wanted for falsely promising jobs for cash turns himself in
A man accused of scamming people out of money for jobs has turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Brownsville police said 28-year-old Diego Amir Paz falsely claimed to work for a business inside the Port of Brownsville and promised people jobs for a fee of $200.
Police said 33 victims that claim to have been scammed by Paz have come forward.
Paz is facing theft charges, the release added.
