Brownsville police officer moonlighting as Tejano singer named female entertainer of the year

A Brownsville woman is living out her two dreams.

As an officer with the Brownsville Police Department, Ruby Anne Perez patrols the streets.

“I love my job so much,” Perez said. “A lot of women are like, ‘well, if you can be a cop, you think I can do it too?’ And I'm like, ‘yes.’"

As a Tejano singer, Perez was named Best Female Entertainer of the Year at the 6th Annual All-Star Music Awards.

Perez hopes her pursuit of the two loves in her life will inspire others.

“Try to achieve whatever it is that you want in life because we only live once,” Perez said.

Perez is a 20-year veteran of the Brownsville Police Department who now works as a senior patrol officer. She says she first started singing when she was a little girl after she was inspired by multiple artists.

She's no stranger to the main stage, as she often performs during Charro Days festivities.

You can also find her music on several different platforms, including Spotify.

“It's so surreal when you hear it on the radio because I never expected my music to be out there,” Perez said. “So it's really inspiring.”

When she's not busy patrolling the streets or singing, Perez is a wife, a mom, and grandma.

Perez now has retirement on her mind.

Until she retires her gun and badge, she'll continue moonlighting as a Tejano singer.

Watch the video above for the full story.