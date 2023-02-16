Brownsville police officers recognized after rescuing two teens from burning vehicle

Newly released body cam video shows the moment several Brownsville police officers rushed to the rescue of two teens trapped inside a burning car.

Agustin Briseño Jr. and his friend — Roger Martinez — were trapped in the car they were in when it caught fire after a crash last month.

Erik Balboa was one of three responding officers.

“I keep praying every night that they continue doing that recovery because that's our true recognition,” Balboa said. “Our true award is them continuing their lives and getting better."

The 19-year-old teens remain hospitalized in San Antonio in critical condition as they recover from severe burns.

Briseño is sedated and unable to breathe on his own. He lost the tips of two of his fingers, and still has ashes and other debris in his lungs.

Martinez lost part of his leg and had to have brain surgery.

“I know it will be a tough road, but hopefully it's a road they still get to walk,” Balboa said.

Balboa and other officers were recognized by the city of Brownsville at the police department's state of the department address Thursday for their heroic efforts.

