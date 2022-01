Brownsville police release annual crime report

The new annual crime report from the Brownsville Police Department shows just under a one percent increase in overall crime from 2020 to 2021.

A look at the data shows crimes like burglary, theft, and even murders on the decline, but other crimes such as auto theft and rape are on the rise.

Brownsville police Chief Felix Sauceda said last year was the lowest crime rate Brownsville has ever seen.

Watch the video above for the full story.