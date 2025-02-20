Brownsville police search for man wanted for aggravated assault
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for allegedly committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said 40-year-old Victor Alfonso Ramos committed the aggravated assault on January 26 in the area of Rentfro Boulevard.
Ramos was last seen driving a red 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with Texas licensed plates. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Brownsville police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000 or the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
