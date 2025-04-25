x

Brownsville police search for missing deaf, mute elderly man

5 hours 33 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 10:43 AM April 25, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old deaf, mute man.

Police say Mario Alberto Soto was last seen yesterday at around 5 p.m. at the 1800 block of Palm Boulevard. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Soto is described as 5'2 in height, 180 lbs with white hair. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

