Brownsville police search for missing elderly man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brownsville man on Tuesday morning.
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for 74-year-old Jose Puga, according to a news release.
Puga is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and Brownsville police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the news release.
The news release said Puga was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants with a brown belt and gray and blue tennis shoes. He was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Monday at the 1400 block of East Van Buren Street.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7014.
