Brownsville police search for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing man.

Police said 21-year-old Kevin Garcia Castillo was last heard from on October 21 by family. He was possibly last seen in the downtown area.

Castillo is described as 5'8, 160 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 956-548-7000.