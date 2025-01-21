Brownsville police search for missing teen girl
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Police said 16-year-old Sofia Lilibeth Martinez was last seen by her family on January 18 at around 7:30 p.m. walking around the Paseo Plaza Apartments.
Martinez is described as 5'02 in height, weighing at 130 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, red pajama pants and carrying a white nylon backpack.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
