Brownsville police search for people involved in park vandalism
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for the people who vandalized Tony Gonzalez Park.
"These are incidents that have been happening, they have been ongoing and not only at this park, but at most of our parks as well as our trails," Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said.
Police say these incidents have been popping up in different areas across the city, and they want them to stop.
"We're trying to maintain the city, to be, you know, nice and beautiful, welcoming for all the visitors and for everyone. Everybody to enjoy and when they start vandalizing, it just becomes more difficult to try and get people to go to parks," Luna said.
Anyone with any information on the vandalism is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
